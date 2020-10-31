Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases By

© . A man in protective suit checks a man’s temperature in Warsaw
WARSAW () – Poland reported a record 21,897 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.
Poland has seen widespread, but mostly peaceful protests following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last week that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.
