Philippines Braces for Typhoon Goni, Likely to Be Year’s Strongest Storm

MANILA — Emergency response teams backed by the Philippine police and military scrambled on Saturday to prepare for Typhoon Goni, which officials expect to be the strongest storm to hit the country this year.

Goni, which as of Saturday afternoon had sustained winds of 135 miles per hour at its center and gusts of 165 miles per hour, is expected to weaken slightly before making landfall on Sunday morning in the southern part of Luzon, the country’s most populated island, Philippine officials said. Earlier Saturday, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center categorized the storm as a super typhoon.

The eye of the storm — which Philippine officials are calling Typhoon Rolly under their separate naming system — was expected to pass near Metro Manila, the capital region, which is home to more than million people.

“We are forecasting widespread destruction even if this does not turn out to become a super typhoon,” Ricardo Jalad, the chief of the government’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said Saturday on state television.