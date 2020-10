Whether he knows it or not, Patrick Mahomes seems invested in rubbing salt in the wound of Chicago Bears fans.

The Bears infamously traded up to No. 2 in the 2017 Draft to select Mitchell Trubisky, while the Chiefs landed Mahomes at No. 10. In reference to that, ESPN shared an edited image of Mahomes in a Bears uniform.

Mahomes took note, and rubbed things in by sharing a retweet of the post with his own reaction.