NRL news | South Sydney Rabbitohs to release Corey Allan for Latrell Mitchell upgrade

The Rabbitohs have offered Corey Allan a release from the final year of his contract at the club prepares to upgrade Latrell Mitchell, a new report says.

Allan filled the fullback position admirably this season after Mitchell was injured but has been told reluctantly to look for a new club, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Corey Allan in action for the Rabbitohs during the 2020 NRL season. (Getty)

Mitchell found his feet at fullback after switching from the centres and was always due a significant upgrade at South Sydney, having joined for about $600,000 this year. The club held an option in their favour to retain him for a reported $800,000.

The Telegraph said that Souths had decided they could not carry both Mitchell and Allan within their salary cap, and touted the Broncos, Cowboys, Sharks and Wests Tigers as possible new homes for the 22-year-old fullback as he weighs up his options.