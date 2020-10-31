Nine projects the Labor Government will be returned in Queensland

Nine projects the Labor Government to be returned in Queensland as Nine Network Political Editor Chris Ulhmann says there is no way back for the LNP from votes already counted.

With just over 23 per cent of the vote counted across the state, Ulhmann said Queensland Labor would not go backwards and will govern as a majority.

“There’s no way the Liberal National Party can form government from here,” Uhlmann said just before 8pm AEST.

“The Labor Party will form government in majority. They will increase their majority.”

Uhlmann said Annastacia Palaszczuk had made history by winning a third term as premier.