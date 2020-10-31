NFL Week 8: Picks and preview

And then there was one. As Week 8 commences, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand as the sole remaining unbeaten team in the league, and their futile counterpart is the New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s blemish-free record will be put to a severe test in Baltimore, while the Jets are a likely candidate for humiliation at the hands of Le’Veon Bell and the Kansas City Chiefs. New Orleans and Chicago meet in a battle of two of the NFC’s better teams, at least by record, though the Bears have plenty to prove. The resurgent 49ers get a crack at the Seahawks, with Seattle smarting after blowing a halftime lead and losing their first game of the year last week against Arizona. Detroit is another team to keep an eye on, as the Lions have won three of four and have a battle with the 4-2 Colts. The Patriots, meanwhile, have a do-or-die game against Buffalo. If the Pats lose, they can forget about a playoff berth, but if they can find a way to upset the Bills, they’ll plant a seed of doubt in the AFC East leaders.

(BYE: Arizona, Washington, Jacksonville, Houston)

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 7-6-1 Season: 53-50-2