New Pixel 5 owners are encountering these two minor issues

It’s only been about two weeks since the Google Pixel 5 started arriving on people’s doorsteps, but early adopters have already found a few notable issues with their units including a battery indicator bug as well as a screen gap between the display and the frame.

In a recent Google support thread discovered by 9to5Google, several users have reported that their battery indicators have been showing inaccurate percentages with unusually slow drain times. A Google product expert has acknowledged the issue.

“The team is aware of this issue and a fix will be rolling out soon in a future Android update. Your battery is charging, but the indicator may be stuck. If you restart your phone and plug it into the charger again, the battery level should quickly rise to the correct level.”

Considering that this is a known software issue and Google pushes out monthly updates for Pixel users, Pixel 5 owners could probably rest assured that this particular battery indicator bug will be fixed in a timely manner.

Some of Black Friday’s best deals are already live right now so don’t miss out!

In addition, while the screen gap issue is more of a pressing matter and Google is still investigating the reports, a teardown YouTube video byPBKreviews reveals that the problem may not be widespread.