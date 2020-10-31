New Huawei smartphone will feature a hardware wallet for digital yuan By Cointelegraph

New Huawei smartphone will feature a hardware wallet for digital yuan
Huawei has announced that its forthcoming Mate40 smartphone series will include an integrated hardware wallet for China’s central bank digital currency, the digital yuan.
This will be the first smartphone to feature such a wallet, according to an official Huawei post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo (NASDAQ:) on Oct. 30.
