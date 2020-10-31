Nearly 24% of Ether held on exchanges — Three times the percentage of Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Nearly 24% of Ether held on exchanges — Three times the percentage of Bitcoin
Almost one-quarter of Ether’s (ETH) circulating supply is held on cryptocurrency exchanges, according to analytics platform ViewBase.
The website shows that 26,768,260 ETH is on exchanges, equating to 23.6% with a value of $10.3 billion. Almost 26 million of these tokens are held by 10 centralized exchanges, with Coinbase alone sitting on 8,521,807 ETH — 7.5% of the supply.
