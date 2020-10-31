Narrative Adventure Game ‘South of the Circle’ Out Now on Apple Arcade

New adventure game “South of the Circle” arrived on Apple Arcade today. Made by State of Play, developers of developers of “Kami,” “INKS,” and “Lumino City,” the title is notable for its unique aesthetic inspired by mid-century screen printing.

South of the Circle has a narrative focus set in 1964 in Antarctica. Following an aircraft crash, Cambridge academic Peter must fight for survival as he crosses desolate terrain in an attempt to reach British, Norwegian, and Soviet Antarctic bases. As conditions deteriorate, the past and the present blur together, and Peter is forced to come to terms with survival, reality, and the consequences of his past.

State of Play used full 3D motion capture for added realism, and the game features a host of award-winning actors such as Gwilym Lee, Olivia Vinall, Richard Goulding, Anton Lesser, Adrian Rawlins, and Michael Fox. South of the Circle is out now on ‌Apple Arcade‌ with controller support, and comes as a 2.3GB download on iOS.

There are now more than 125 games available on ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌, with Apple adding new titles regularly. ‌‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and that price point allows the whole family to play games without ads or additional in-app purchases. In a currently running promotion, Apple is also offering new iPhone 12 owners three free months of ‌Apple Arcade‌.