Maryland beat Minnesota on Friday night at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. in the most “college football” way possible.

The Terrapins prevailed 45-44 in overtime after the Golden Gophers missed an extra point that would have tied the game and sent it to a second OT.

Minnesota kicker Brock Walker, who was 1-for-1 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points, pushed his sixth extra-point try wide to the right.