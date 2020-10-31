Mets likely to spend big money in MLB free agency?

In what is expected to be a slow offseason for free agents, the New York Mets might be preparing to go against the grain.

Backed by the finances of new owner Steve Cohen, it certainly sounds like the Mets are ready to spend big this offseason. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets may end up being viable for all the key names on the market, including free agents J.T. Realmuto and George Springer.

“The Mets are going to play and play big this winter,” one veteran agent told Sherman.

The thinking appears to be based on more than just pure speculation. In a statement, Cohen indicated that the Mets are ready to dive into the market as soon as he gains full control of the team.

“With free agency starting Sunday night, we will be working towards a quick close,” Cohen said in a statement, via Mike Puma of the New York Post.

This was always the biggest appeal for Mets fans when it came to Cohen. According to Forbes, Cohen’s net worth is $14.6 billion. That means he’ll have no problem handing out big contracts in free agency. That’s true even as the rest of the sport appears likely to minimize spending due to lost revenue during the pandemic. Cohen’s willingness to spend might make an even bigger impact this offseason if other teams are reluctant to match the sums the Mets may offer.

There are going to be a lot of possible changes in the Mets organization with Cohen at the helm. The person leading baseball operations seems increasingly likely to be one of them.