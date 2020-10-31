Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

WENN/Avalon

Through her lawyers, the Spice Girls member claims that she was ‘left with no choice’ but to file the request legally since her income has dramatically reduced.

Spice Girls star Mel B (Melanie Brown) has requested more child support from Eddie Murphy to help her through some financial troubles.

The “Wannabe” singer, who is mum to the comedian and actor’s 13-year-old daughter Angel, has asked for Eddie’s financial records, so she can assess what he pays her monthly to cover costs for their kid.

“Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry,” her lawyers write in the new documents. “Melanie is a singer, songwriter and television personality. Eddie is a legendary comedian and actor.”

“Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time.”

Mel B’s representatives insist she made “numerous efforts to resolve this case without court intervention without any success,” adding, “Melanie was left with no choice but to file this.”

Mel B is also asking the “Dolemite Is My Name” star to pay for her attorney expenses. The former U.K.’s “The X Factor” judge has requested a January court hearing.

According to records, Murphy previously agreed to pay Mel $25,000 (£19,300)-a-month in child support, as well as Angel’s health insurance and a contribution to her education.

In 2017, during her ugly divorce from Stephen Belafonte, her ex-husband revealed that due to the couple’s “extravagant and affluent” lifestyle, Mel B had “wiped out all her Spice Girls money – approximately $50 million (£38.3 million), if not more.”

Angel is one of Eddie’s nine kids, who range in age from 22 months to 31.