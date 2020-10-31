Maroons Xavier Coates goes down with shoulder injury

The Queensland Maroons will be closely monitoring young gun Xavier Coates ahead of Wednesday’s Origin series opener with the Blues.

19-year-old young gun Coates was helped off the field and forced to leave training after succumbing to an AC joint injury in his shoulder.

According to Nine News Queensland’s Ben Dobbin, the 194cm high-flyer is still expected to suit up for Game 1 at this stage but will undergo scans tomorrow morning.

Coates is in line to make his debut for the Maroons after being named on the wing in coach Wayne Bennett’s squad.

New South Wales on Saturday were handed some positive news when it was revealed star fullback James Tedesco would take to the field.

Tedesco was under the injury cloud due to a knee complaint but is now expected to play in Wednesday’s match at Adelaide Oval having passed a fitness test.

Both coaches will confirm their 17-man squads an hour before kick-off.