Man dies after street fight in Carlton, Melbourne

A man has died after a group of people abandoned him in Melbourne’s inner-north overnight following a violent street fight.
Police were called to Victoria Street in Carlton last night and found a man in his 20s with serious upper body injuries.
The group allegedly involved had disappeared.
“They said people really took off, I mean when I got here the street was empty … there were just two police officers,” witness Chikondi told .
“Two police officers trying to revive a man on the floor.”
Paramedics arrived and tried to save the man but he died in hospital.
Police today scoured the streets to help find clues to who may have been involved in the bashing, and are appealing to any motorists drive down Victoria Street with dash cam footage to come forward.