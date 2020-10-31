Malaysia PM Muhyiddin calls on lawmakers to ensure national budget will be passed to tackle pandemic By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin wearing a protective mask arrives at a mosque for prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on lawmakers on Saturday to ensure the country’s 2021 budget is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope all parliamentarians can put aside political differences to ensure that the 2021 Budget is approved in the interest of the people and the country,” he said in a televised address.

He also said elections that must be held in Sabah and Sarawak states despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, unless a state of emergency is declared.

