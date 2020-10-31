Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing



HONG KONG () – Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that three local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.

The commission reported no new asymptomatic cases, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,997. The death toll remains at 4,634.