Lil Nas X Nicki Minaj Superbass Costume

By now, you know rapper Lil Nas X. He’s best known for his record-breaking song, “Old Town Road.”

In the Twitter universe, though, he’s also known for being a huge Nicki Minaj stan. There were reports that he ran a Nicki stan account, called “Nas Maraj.”

When fans asked him about it, Lil Nas didn’t claim the account because he was not yet publicly out as gay. It was a whole thing.

Nicki ultimately forgave him, though.

@NICKIMINAJ the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.

Anyway, this year for Halloween, Lil Nas paid homage to his queen Nicki’s iconic “Super Bass” video with his costume. Like, WOW:

The attention to detail! The outfit, the wig, the bracelet, the heels. YES, LIL NAS!

Like, can we just appreciate this side-by-side?

Lil Nas really killed it this year, and I hope Nicki will see it.

