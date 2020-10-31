Lil Nas X Nicki Minaj Superbass Costume

By now, you know rapper Lil Nas X. He’s best known for his record-breaking song, “Old Town Road.”
In the Twitter universe, though, he’s also known for being a huge Nicki Minaj stan. There were reports that he ran a Nicki stan account, called “Nas Maraj.”
When fans asked him about it, Lil Nas didn’t claim the account because he was not yet publicly out as gay. It was a whole thing.
Nicki ultimately forgave him, though.
Anyway, this year for Halloween, Lil Nas paid homage to his queen Nicki’s iconic “Super Bass” video with his costume. Like, WOW:
The attention to detail! The outfit, the wig, the bracelet, the heels. YES, LIL NAS!
Like, can we just appreciate this side-by-side?
Lil Nas really killed it this year, and I hope Nicki will see it.
