Lil Nas X Comes Out AS TRANSGENDER; Now Calls Himself ‘Nas Miraj’! (Pics)

Rap sensation Lil Nas X appears to have come out as transgender – and he’s calling himself Nas Miraj, has learned.

The rapper unveiled his new look yesterday on Twitter, and the reaction to the Old Town Road rapper’s transformation has been all over the place.

Some of Lil Nas X’s fans are happy with his look. Others, on the other hand are confused and upset with his change.

Here’s the pic that’s stirring up all the controversy:

In the images, the formerly male rapper appears to have gotten some surgical enhancements to alter his body shape. For example, Lil Nas X now appears to have breasts, and large hips. He also appears to have a barge body.

It’s not yet clear whether the rapper was using temporary prosthetics or whether he/she underwent surgery to achieve the new look.

Lil Nas X made a splash in 2019, when his song Old Town Road became the most popular song in the history of pop music.