Lil Nas X Comes Out AS TRANSGENDER; Now Calls Himself ‘Nas Miraj’! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rap sensation Lil Nas X appears to have come out as transgender – and he’s calling himself Nas Miraj, has learned.

The rapper unveiled his new look yesterday on Twitter, and the reaction to the Old Town Road rapper’s transformation has been all over the place.

Some of Lil Nas X’s fans are happy with his look. Others, on the other hand are confused and upset with his change.

Here’s the pic that’s stirring up all the controversy:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR