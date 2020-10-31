LG could give Samsung a run for its money if it ever decides to care about software again

LG makes a lot of different products and almost all of them are best-in-class. Whether it’s a washing machine or a television, you owe it to yourself to check out what LG has to offer. The same thing could be said about the company’s phone business, if only it could fix its horrible software.

Normally, this is not a problem I would waste any internet bandwidth on. Lots of companies make phones that very few people buy for one reason or another, but with LG, things are different. LG makes really excellent phones that look good and are built extremely well. And every one of them is spoiled by the software running on them.

LG has never been afraid to make quirky phones that were beautiful and well-built.

I’m not going to be shy — LG is my favorite phone manufacturer when it comes to quality. The company also isn’t afraid to keep doing something different, like tiny ticker-style windows on the original V-series phones, cases that also hold a second screen on the G8, or even a swiveling phone that unfolds into some sort of tomahawk on the Wing. Some of these ideas are well-received, others not so much, but LG keeps on trickin’ and the next thing we’ll see is a screen that rolls up according to the internet rumor mill. Compared to an army of black slabs, this is what innovation looks like.

Samsung does the same thing. I remember when everyone was trying to figure out why Samsung would build a phone like the first Galaxy Note. It had a big screen and came with a stylus, but it was basically just a Galaxy S phone. Fast forward to today and everyone loves the Note series. The same will happen with foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — questions today will turn into purchases in the future.

There’s one big difference between Samsung and LG though: Samsung put in the hours to make the software on its phones really good and LG hasn’t.