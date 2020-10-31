Kylie Jenner Responds To Being Called A Plastic Ranger

Perhaps I’m stanning Kylie now…
Every Halloween, Kylie Jenner always has pretty amazing costumes.
Like when she went as Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” video…a serve. And you know it was.
This year, Kylie and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers.
Is it the most creative? No, but they all still slayed the look.
We love a commitment to theme.
Of course, people in the comments were pretty ruthless and called Kylie and her friends “Plastic Rangers.”
WELL…Kylie must’ve seen it because she replied with the perfect response. “And we love recycling.”
We do love recycling, yes.
We also love a celebrity who self-drags and doesn’t take herself too seriously. Thank you, Kylie. <3
