Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan team up for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were seen together in 2015 in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, their chemistry was great and since then we’ve been waiting for the two to team up again. Now according to reports, the two actors will team up for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.

Though no details are revealed about the project in the report, it’s said that this film is a monster-satire and the makers are keeping more details under wraps. Sources confirm that Kriti and Varun fit the bill and the two actors have come on board for this one. Now while we have never heard anything called ‘monster-satire’, the title Bhediya is surely increasing our curiosity. The last time Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan came together was a special number in Kalank, where Kriti flaunted her moves in the period drama.

Bhediya goes on floors in January 2021. Meanwhile Varun Dhawan has the release of Coolie No 1 on an OTT platform this December and has a comedy film up his sleeve starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Kriti Sanon too has a couple of films, she has a film with Rajkummar Rao where they look out to adopt parents and then it is said that the actress might be seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas. Both the actors have some fun and exciting projects in the pipeline.