Kim Kardashian Unveils BIZARRE New Body: ‘Shaped Like A Chicken Drumstick’

Kim Kardashian is going viral this morning, after she revealed a bizarre video, which showed off the 40 year olds bikini body. Her body is being described as “bizarre” by many on social media, has learned.

Kim recently faced a backlash last week, when she bragged about a birthday getaway to The Brando Resort in Tahiti, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, the 40-year-old KUWTK star decided to change the subject – by leaking some sultry footage from the recent trip with her 190million Instagram followers on Friday.

In the slow motion clip, Kim steps out of island’s clear blue water in a slinky neon green bikini.

She hoped that this image would be seen as sexy, but for many fans it wasn’t. The video quickly went viraln Twitter, with many fans saying she’s shaped like a “raw chicken drumstick.”

Here’s the video that caused the controversy.

And here are a few screenshots:

Kim Kardashian is a media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021). Its success soon led to the creation of the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012) and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013).