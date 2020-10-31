Kendall and Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

When it comes to Halloween, the Kardashian-Jenners always show up and show out.

This year, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner decided to take a walk down memory lane with their nostalgic Halloween costumes. The siblings have coordinated before, like the time they dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Kendall and Kylie’s latest look hits differently. The dynamic duo recreated one of their childhood Halloween costumes. “Mood tonight,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

While the pair’s costume was given a 2020 update, they still kept the essence of their original outfits. For Kylie’s part, she wore a baby blue bustier and matching skirt that was embroidered with colorful flowers. The 23-year-old star tied her lewk together with matching blue shoes that featured a waterfall of sheer fabric, a pastel pink wig and a yellow bracelet.