Kelly Ripa Cropped Mark Consuelos’ Bulge In Halloween Pics

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

LOL, Kelly Ripa is done handing out free (eye) candy.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The daytime talk show host is known for sharing thirst traps of her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, on Instagram.

Mark also weighed in on what I’d like to call #bulgegate, claiming that it was, “definitely a shadow” causing the bulging effect.


Kelly Ripa / Via Instagram: @kellyripa

Kelly, however, was not buying it. “Ummmmm, baby are you seeing shadows?” she replied. Ah, we love a couple that can rib each other.

Anyway, today, Kelly decided to share more Halloween photos, but this time she cropped Mark’s — ahem — package from the post.

“A costumed how it started, how it’s going, and I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets,” she wrote. “All trick, no treat. #Halloween2020 👻🎃🦇🕸🦉💀.”

So for all you thirst buckets out there, better luck next year!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR