JPM Coin debut marks start of blockchain’s value-driven adoption cycle By Cointelegraph

JPM Coin debut marks start of blockchain’s value-driven adoption cycle



On the heels of PayPal announcing its decision to enter the crypto sector early next year, (BTC) has continued its strong performance and has been hovering around the $13,500 mark for nearly a week now. In this regard, the payment giant’s foray into the crypto market has been hailed as a game changer, especially when it comes to improving the mainstream perception of the digital asset industry as a whole.

Not only that, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) announced that its native digital currency offering — the JPM Coin — has finally been deployed for mainstream use by one of the firm’s technical associates. The token is designed to facilitate JPMorgan Chase’s various cross-border monetary transactions.

JPMorgan sets up a dedicated blockchain outfit

Blockchain tech and banking go together

