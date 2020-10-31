John Ross tells Bengals: Trade me if that is how you feel

John Ross has made it clear he wants the Bengals to trade him if they are not prepared to use him this season.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday and unsettled wide receiver Ross is eager to find an outcome that will allow him more game time.

NFL TRADE DEADLINE 2020: 15 players most likely to be dealt

He was drafted ninth overall by the Bengals in 2017 but has only started 20 games since then amid struggles with injuries. He is in the last year of his contract after the team declined his fifth-year option.

Ross, 24, was on the field for 56 snaps in the Week 1 loss against the Chargers; however, he has played only 29 snaps across the rest of the 2020 season, including just one in the Week 6 loss to the Colts. He has been listed on recent injury reports with an illness.

“It’s not a secret that I have requested a trade,” Ross wrote on Twitter as he rejected a report where a Bengals team source suggested he has fallen out of love with football.

“Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive.

“It’s hard to love something when you are not actually participating in it. Believe me, it is not football that I don’t like.”

The Bengals, who are rebuilding with Joe Burrow at quarterback, traded frustrated pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks this week and Ross is eager to follow him out of the door.

Burrow has developed a promising early bond with rookie wideout Tee Higgins and veterans A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd are also among the receiving options, leaving Ross down the depth chart.

The 1-5-1 Bengals play the 5-1 Titans in Cincinnati on Sunday, with Burrow looking to build on a career-high 406-yard passing performance against the Browns last time out.