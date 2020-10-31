John Abraham and Milap Zaveri promise “masala and manorajan” in Satyameva Jayate 2 with this click

Milap Zaveri has started shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham in Lucknow. The director who’s shooting at real locations and making sure that his cast and crew remain safe amidst the pandemic, took to his social media to share a cute selfie with his leading actor.

In the selfie we see Milap Zaveri with a mask on and clicking the picture, while John Abraham is seen in a cop avatar and all smiles for the camera. One look at John Abraham’s beefy cop avatar and he leaves us drooling. In this Satyameva Jayate film, John Abraham promises to take down the corrupt system and practices with some major action sequences which involve him to drop that shirt off and get the audiences rooting for him.

The director has captioned the picture saying, ‘#SatyamevaJayate2shoot diaries!!! #Mass #Masala #Manoranjan ’ Well we can’t wait for this entertainer anymore since the director-actor duo promise mass, masala and manoranjan (entertainment).