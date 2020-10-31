Joe Tessitore calls his son fooling Clemson on trick play

Joe Tessitore was already living the dream as a college football broadcaster for ESPN, but even he never would have imagined the moment he experienced on Saturday.

Working as the play-by-play man for ESPN’s broadcast of the Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers game, Tessitore had the chance to call a game that his son was playing in. If that wasn’t enough to make this father proud, his son’s play certainly did.

With the Eagles already leading No. 1 Clemson 21-10 in the second quarter, Boston College pulled out some trickery. John Tessitore, serving as the holder, motioned the tight end to the outside then hurried to line up behind center as the quarterback.