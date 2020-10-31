Jason Pierre-Paul: ‘I’m going to destroy the Giants’

In case anybody is wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has not forgotten about being traded by the New York Giants in March 2018.

He’s ready to face his former employer in East Rutherford on Monday evening. Pierre-Paul said when speaking with reporters on Friday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times:

“You already know they made a mistake. When I left there, I got 12.5 (sacks) that year. And when I came off a broken neck, I got 8.5 (last) year. And I’m having an amazing season this year. It’s not that I’m trying to show them they made a mistake, it’s just the fact that I know I wasn’t washed up or finished up. This Sunday, I have to show them, you know? It’s my old team. And we’ve got to show them the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

The 31-year-old who has 5.5 sacks in seven games this year continued:

“We’re coming for their necks. They know that. And Jason Pierre-Paul ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to ‘Monday Night Football’ and I’m going to destroy the Giants. That’s what I want as an individual. But I still have love for them. Period.”

Pierre-Paul tallied 1.5 sacks in the 38-35 loss to the Giants on Nov. 18., 2018, but he wasn’t himself on that day, as he explained, according to the Bucs’ official website:

“First game [as a Buccaneer against the Giants] I can recall I got hurt in the Saints game [before it]. “We played them for the season opener [and I] got hurt. Played the Giants [after and I] was hurt with two MCLs. Then, the second game [against the Giants] they played the second season, I wasn’t there. I broke my neck. I finally get to play them this year, I’m fully healed and I’m ready to go. I’m trying to see what I can do. I already know what I’m going to do, but I want to see what I can do.”

Pierre-Paul missed last year’s game against the Giants that Big Blue won after then-rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rushed for a game-winning touchdown with under 90 seconds remaining.

“That last play, I knew he was going to run the ball,” Pierre-Paul said of the afternoon’s defining offensive play. “Just on my couch, looking. What can I do?”

He’ll be looking to show he can do plenty come Monday night.