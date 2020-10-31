James Wiseman doesn’t want to be drafted by Timberwolves?

James Wiseman has No. 1 overall pick-caliber talent, but apparently he does not actually want to go with the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appeared this week on “The Scoop w/ Doogie.” In the episode, Windhorst said Wiseman does not want to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 1 selection in next month’s draft.

“Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl Towns is there,” said Windhorst. “From what I understand, Wiseman doesn’t even want to do anything with the Wolves.”

The 7-foot-1 Wiseman is an old-school low-post big man. As such, he would indeed likely be relegated to a bench position in Minnesota behind Towns, a two-time All-Star and a supermax player for the Wolves.

Wiseman does seem to have a preferred destination in mind instead. In any case, the Wolves might be better off drafting a wing like Anthony Edwards anyway with Towns and D’Angelo Russell already in tow.

H/T NBA Reddit