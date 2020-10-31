James Bond iconic actor dead at 90

Sir Sean Connery, the actor famous for depicting James Bond, has died.

Sean Connery as James Bond. (Getty)

The BBC says Sir Sean died overnight on Friday in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

The broadcaster says he had been unwell for some .

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has led tributes, saying she was heartbroken to learn of the news.

Ms Sturgeon said the last she spoke to Connery, “it was clear even then that his health was failing – but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there”.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

Sean Connery poses as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from the United Artists release ‘Goldfinger’ in 1964. (Getty)

“Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent & sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors.

“Sean will be remembered best as James Bond – the classic 007 – but his roles were many & varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot – his towering presence at the opening of (Scottish Parliament) in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth.

“Sean was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude.

“It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing – but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him.”

The Scottish actor became iconic for his dulcet voice and depiction of James Bond on the big screen.

He was the first to depict the famous spy and appeared in seven of the films.

Sean Connery holds up his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for “The Untouchables” at the Academy Awards April 11, 1988. (Getty)