Jaime Munguia slices Tureano Johnson’s lip open with punch, earns KO win

Jaime Munguia retained his WBO intercontinental middlweight title Friday night with a gruesome sixth-round knockout of Tureano Johnson in Indio, Calif.

Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) split Johnson’s upper lip with a right uppercut late in Round 6. Referee Raul Caiz stopped the bout after the end of the round, ruling that the punch caused the gash. Johnson’s corner tried to claim a clash of heads was responsible.

Caiz first called time with 21 seconds remaining in the round to allow for a doctor’s exam. Johnson was cleared to keep fighting despite the gash. (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO.)

His corner went to work on stopping the bleeding after the bell. Caiz ended the fight after looking at Johnson’s mouth.

DAZN’s Chris Mannix reported that Munguia was ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage, with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

The fight was the main event of a Golden Boy Promotions card that was streamed live on DAZN.