Italy posts daily record of 31,758 new coronavirus cases on Saturday By

MILAN () – Italy recorded 31,758 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 31,084 posted on Friday.
The ministry also reported 297 COVID-related deaths, compared with 199 on Friday.
