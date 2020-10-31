Interview with Petra Wikstr,amp;ouml;m, director of public policy at Schibsted, on joining the Coalition for App Fairness to pressure app store owners to change rules (Lara O'Reilly/Digiday)

Lara O’Reilly / Digiday:
Interview with Petra Wikstr,ouml;m, director of public policy at Schibsted, on joining the Coalition for App Fairness to pressure app store owners to change rules — Nordic publishing giant Schibsted became one of 20 new members of the recently formed Coalition for App Fairness earlier this month.
