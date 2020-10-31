India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases By

© . Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi
MUMBAI () – India’s coronavirus caseload stood at 8.1 million on Saturday, with 48,268 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
India has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.
Deaths rose up by 551, taking total mortalities to 121,641, the health ministry said.
