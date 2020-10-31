Impending pennant breakout sets Bitcoin price back on the path to $14,000 By Cointelegraph

Impending pennant breakout sets Bitcoin price back on the path to $14,000
As the weekend approaches, (BTC) price appears set to close out the month with a remarkably strong performance which has many bulls calling for a new all-time high above $20,000 in the near future.
Traders attribute these lofty estimates to the fact that BTC appears to have flipped $12,000 to $12,500 to support and barring some unexpected price implosion, Bitcoin is on the path to painting a beautiful monthly candle.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.