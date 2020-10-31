How The Witches Hid Anne Hathaway’s Pregnancy

While Huston rocked a blunt, too-perfect long brunette bob and fringe in the original, The Witches remake subverted expectations by having Hathaway don a chic coiffed blonde ‘do, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

“When I was doing my research, we looked at these blonde icons and we looked at Anne blonde as well,” Johnston explained of the hue choice, “she had done a couple of things with blonde hair, you know, but she’s got brown eyes which is kind of interesting because it’s a sort of odd look.”

Because all of the witches wear wigs, the Grand High Witch needed to have a “more bombshell” look because “everything about her is a higher quality than all the other witches,” she reasoned. “They don’t have such good wigs.”