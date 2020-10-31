How I learned to stop worrying and love the election, Oct. 23–30 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: How I learned to stop worrying and love the election, Oct. 23–30



The United States is girding its loins for an election that has cast a pall over a far longer timeframe than we ever should have let it. But then again, what did you expect when so many people spent so much of the past year cut off from their normal lives and circles, growing increasingly dependent on social media as a way of connecting with the outside world? That’s not a recipe for sanity, even if it was a race between sane people.

The phenomenon of modern information flow has gotten an enormous amount of attention since the last, similarly godawful election cycle, in many ways forcing regular people to think in the uncomfortably paranoiac manner that cybersecurity pros and blockchain programmers, in particular, are well accustomed to. What is the fear of voter fraud but a double-spend problem? And how can you be sure that every voting machine in America works? And how do I know know that this news report is fact, not fiction or even malicious fabrication?

Sighting in the scope of Section 230

The DoJ doesn’t like the Visa (NYSE:) acquisition of Plaid, it seems

But FinCEN wants even more data too

Further reads

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph