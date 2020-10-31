Hogs clinch a share of second straight SEC West crown

Arkansas Athletics

Photo: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Seventh-ranked Arkansas Soccer (6-1) downed No. 15 Auburn (2-1-2) at Razorback Field on Friday night in its home finale, 2-1. The win secured at least a share of the SEC Western Division crown for the second-straight season and it’s just the third division title in program history.

The Razorbacks also extended their winning streak against the Tigers to five games which is their longest in the all-time series with Auburn. Head coach Colby Hale is now 6-3 against the Tigers since he took over the program in 2012 and the win on Friday night moved Arkansas’ home record over the past three seasons to 21-2-2.

How It Happened

Parker Goins played Anna Podojil into space in the 13th-minute as the sophomore went one-on-one with the Auburn goalie. Podojil chipped her as the ‘keeper dove to the right and put Arkansas up 1-0. Podojil is once again leading the team with four goals this season after netting a team-high 14 in 2019.

Podojil repaid the favor after receiving a ball from Taylor Malham in the 19th-minute. Podojil collected the pass and sent a cross that eventually fell to Goins as her strike beat the Tigers goalie.

Tigers defender Alyssa Malonson sent a long-range shot to the near post to put Auburn on the board in the 76th-minute, however it would prove to not be enough.

The Run of Play

The Razorbacks started off quickly once again, netting their eighth and ninth goals of the season coming in the first 20 minutes of a half.

The Razorbacks doubled Auburn’s shot output in the first stanza, 10-5. They would finish with 18 shots in total, putting 11 on frame.

Razorback goalie Taylor Beitz set a season-high with five saves in her second start of the season.

Next Up

The Hogs will conclude the regular season with a trip to Starkville, Miss. for a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kick off on Friday, Nov. 6 is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on SECN+.