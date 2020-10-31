Here’s What’s New to Stream in November on Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Disney+, and More

As we head into November and what finally feels like the beginning of fall TV, there are still plenty of streaming options for you and your loved ones to partake in as we wait for the end of 2020. It can be overwhelming figuring out what there is out there to stream, which is why TV Guide has compiled this handy guide of what’s coming to the major streaming services and when they’ll premiere so you can make sure your streaming calendar is up to date and ready to go. Get your remote ready!
Below, you’ll find everything that’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout November 2020.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Related: Netflix’s Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers – What’s Coming to Netflix in November: Virgin River, The Crow, Dash & Lily, and More
Nov. 1
60 Days In Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
Mother (Netflix Film)
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
Nov. 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
Nov. 6
Citation (Netflix Film)
Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Trash Truck (Netflix Family)
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Liberator (Netflix Original)
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)
What We Wanted (Netflix Film)
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo (Netflix Film)
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Hometown Holiday
Survivor Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Family)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
Nov. 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary) [Trailer]
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
Wonderoos (Netflix Family)
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul (Netflix Film)
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)
The Call (Netflix Film)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)
La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
The 2nd
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Nov. 1
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds (2009)
3 Ninjas (1992)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
A View to a Kill (1985)
Alien Nation (1988)
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Article 99 (1992)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Daddy (1999)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Breathless (1983)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Broadcast News (1987)
Children of the Corn (2009)
Christmas in Compton (2012)
Christmas in Vermont (2016)
Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)
The Christmas Tale (2005)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Dead Presidents (1995)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Foxfire (1996)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
The Horse Whisperer (1998)
Hud (1963)
I Heart Huckabees (2003)
I Spy (2002)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
Knocked Up (2007)
The Last Waltz (1978)
License to Kill (1989)
Little Giants (1994)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Living Daylights (1987)
Lord of War (2005)
Lost in Space (1998)
Love Hurts (1990)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Maverick (1994)
Moonraker (1979)
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
The Net (1995)
Next Day Air (2009)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)
Pacific Heights (1990)
Paws P.I. (2018)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)
Platoon (1986)
The Prestige (2006)
Ronin (1998)
School Dance (2014)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Universal Soldier (1992)
W. (2008)
Wanted (2008)
The Waterboy (1998)
Wetlands (2019)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wild Things (1998)
Working Girl (198)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Nov. 3
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander (2019)
The Assault (2019)
Nov. 4
Blue Story (2020)
Nov. 5
Braking for Whales (2020)
Nov. 6
Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10
Nov. 9
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1
Power: Complete Season 6
The Nice Guys (2016)
Nov. 10
A Teacher: Limited Series
Vik the Viking (2020)
Nov. 11
Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1
The Girl Next Door (2005)
Tonight You’re Mine (2012)
Nov. 12
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
Nov. 13
I Am Greta: Film Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik (2020)
Nov. 14
The Dictator (2012)
Nov. 15
12 Pups of Christmas (2019)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
A Nice Girl Like You (2020)
Cartel Land (2015)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Nov. 16
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)
Nov. 17
Soul Surfer (2011)
Nov. 18
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam (2020)
McQueen (2018)
Nov. 19
For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet (2020)
Nov. 20
Animaniacs: Complete Season 1
Run: Film Premiere
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla (2020)
Nov. 21
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3
Nov. 24
Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)
Nov. 25
Happiest Season: Film Premiere
Nov. 26
Bombshell (2019)
Nov. 27
Centigrade (2020)
Nov. 29
The Big Ugly (2020)
Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Related: What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November
Nov. 1
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
America’s Founding Fathers Season 1
America’s Untold Story Season 1
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Before We Die Season 1
Boyz N’ The Hood
Breathless
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Season 1
Country Strong
Crime 360 Season 1
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Delicious Season 1
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jamestown Season 1
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lost Worlds Season 1
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Season 1979
Naked Hustle Season 1
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Stockholm Season 1
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1
The Restaurant Season 1
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want to Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
W.
Wall Street
Water for Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
Nov. 3
General Commander
The Assault
Nov. 4
Blue Story
Nov. 6
El Presidente Season 1
Ferro Season 1
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Wayne Season 1
Nov. 7
Retaliation
Nov. 8
Community Seasons 1-6
Nov. 11
Tonight You’re Mine
Nov. 13
Alex Rider Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9
James May: Oh Cook Season 1
The Ride
Nov. 14
The Dictator
Scrubs Seasons 1-9
Nov. 15
12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush
Nov. 18
Body Cam
Nov. 20
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss
Small Axe Season 1
The Pack Season 1
Nov. 21
Most Wanted
Nov. 25
Uncle Frank
Nov. 26
Bombshell
Nov. 27
Life in a Year
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Related: Disney+ Drops Full Schedule of Fall Originals
Nov. 6
The Mandalorian – Episode 2
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 7
Weird But True – Episode 313
The Right Stuff – Episode 6
One Day At Disney – Episode 149
Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Mr. Magoo
Nov. 13
The Mandalorian – Episode 3
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Right Stuff – Episode 7
Inside Pixar
One Day At Disney – Episode 150
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
Nov. 17
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Nov. 18
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 1
Nov. 20
The Mandalorian – Episode 4
The Right Stuff – Episode 8
One Day At Disney – Episode 151
Marvel’s 616
Planes
Planes: Fire & Rescue
The Real Right Stuff
Nov. 27
The Mandalorian – Season 2, Episode 5
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 2 & 3
One Day At Disney – Episode 152
Black Beauty
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (Season 3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (Season 1)
Alaska: Port Protection
Simpsons Forever
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Related: HBO Max: Everything to Know About WarnerMedia’s Streaming Service
TBD:
12 Dates Of Christmas, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
Crazy, Not Insane, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special, HBO Max Original Special Premiere
Full Bloom, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
I Hate Suzie, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
The Mystery Of DB Cooper, Documentary Premiere
Sesame Street Season 51
November 1:
10,000 BC, 2008
13 Going On 30, 2004
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)
Above The Rim, 1994
All Is Bright, 2013
America, America, 1964
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
The Arrangement, 1969
Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)
Baby Doll, 1956
Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
Blast From The Past, 1999
Blood Work, 2002
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005 (HBO)
Broadway Danny Rose, 1984 (HBO)
The Bucket List, 2007
The Children, 2009
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
City Island, 2010 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Critical Care, 1997
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
The Dark Knight, 2008
David Copperfield, 1935
Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
The Devil’s Advocate, 1997
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
The Eagle, 2011 (HBO)
East Of Eden, 1955
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018
The Enforcer, 1976
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
The Fast And The Furious, 2001 (HBO)
Femme Fatale, 2002
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Flintstone Christmas, 1977
A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993
Free Willy, 1993
Friday The 13th, 2009
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
The Gauntlet, 1977
Genius, 2016 (HBO)
Get Santa, 2014
Girl In Progress, 2012
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guys And Dolls, 1955
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
Heidi, 2006
High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
High Society, 1956
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
Hollidaysburg, 2014
House On Haunted Hill, 1999
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant, 1999
J. Edgar, 2011
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993
Jason X, 2002
King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Lego Movie, 2014
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
License To Wed, 2007
Life Stinks, 1991
Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Lowriders, 2017 (HBO)
Made, 2001 (HBO)
The Madness Of King George, 1994 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017
Magnum Force, 1973
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955
The Mask, 1994
Menace II Society, 1993
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Music And Lyrics, 2007
Must Love Dogs, 2005
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993
Needful Things, 1993
The Neverending Story, 1984
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008
Now And Then, 1995
Ocean’s 11, 1960
Old School, 2003
On The Town, 1949
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World, 1993
Pleasantville, 1998
The Pledge, 2001
Popstar, 2005
Practical Magic, 1998
The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
The Prophecy 2, 1998 (HBO)
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
Radio Days, 1987
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere
The Right Stuff, 1983
Rock Star, 2001
Rosewood, 1997
Rumor Has It, 2005
Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
Scoop, 2006 (HBO)
The Sea Of Grass, 1947
The Secret Garden, 1993
Sesame Street, 1969
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982
Some Came Running, 1958
Space Cowboys, 2000
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Catch, 2001
Swingers, 1996 (HBO)
Swordfish, 2001
A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
Terms Of Endearment, 1983
Thief, 1981 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque, 2004
Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993
Troll, 1986 (HBO)
Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
True Crime, 1999
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)
Una Semana (HBO)
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018
Wild Wild West, 1999
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)
Witches Of Eastwick, The, 1987
The Wood, 1999
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982
Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals (HBO)
Nov. 2:
Quadrophenia, 1979
We Are Who We Are, Season Finale (HBO)
A Woman Under The Influence, 1974
Nov. 4:
Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969
Nov. 6:
Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO)
Nov. 7:
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions (HBO)
Nov. 9:
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Industry, Series Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 11:
Patria, Season Finale (HBO)
Nov. 12:
My Sesame Street Friends, 2020
Nov. 13:
De Lo Mio (HBO)
Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (HBO)
Nov. 14:
Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
Nov. 15:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale (HBO)
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 16:
His Dark Materials, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)
Nov. 20:
Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (HBO)
Nov. 21:
Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Nov. 24:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Smurfs, Season 4, 1981
Nov. 26:
Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
Nov. 27:
Chateau Vato (HBO)
How To With John Wilson, Season Finale (HBO)
Nov. 28:
The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)
Nov. 29:
The Undoing, Season Finale (HBO)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Nov. 7
UFC Fight Night
FA Cup returns
Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker
Nov. 8
MLS Decision Day
Nov. 12
Masters 2020
Nov. 13
Masters 2020
Nov. 14
UFC Fight Night
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDB TV, Tubi, Peacock
Nov. 1
Alpha And Omega: Dino Digs
Army Dog
Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
Baby Geniuses and the Treasure of Egypt
Beowulf
Blankman
Charlie’s Angels
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Cool World
Courageous
Dinner for Schmucks
Draft Day
Focus
Friends With Money
Fury
Ghost in the Shell
Home Again
Hot Rod
Imitation Game
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Kingpin
Labor Day
Major League
Marshall
Max Steel
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Nacho Libre
Norm of the North
Popeye
Red
Red 2
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Sahara
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Small Soldiers
Strawberry Shortcake Berry Blossom Festival
Strawberry Shortcake Berry Fairy Tales
Strawberry Shortcake Berry Let’s Dance
Strawberry Shortcake Best Pets Yet
Strawberry Shortcake Cooking Up Fun
Strawberry Shortcake Happily Ever After
Strawberry Shortcake Moonlight Mysteries
Strawberry Shortcake Seaberry Beach Party
Strawberry Shortcake Sleeping Beauty
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Takers
The 13th Warrior
The Big Short
The Coneheads
The Last Castle
The Monster Squad
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
The Nutcracker
The Program
The Secret Life of Bees
The Time Machine
The Tuxedo
The Wood
Tully
Twister
Vanilla Sky
Walking Tall
When a Man Loves a Woman
Yellowbird
Nov. 2
Courageous
Nov. 8
Mortdecai
Nov. 13
Alex Rider
Nov. 17
Tennage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nov. 30
Fly Away Home
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Nov. 1
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo (1985)
Addams Family (1974)
The Adventures of Batman (1968)
After Earth (2013)
Astro and the Space Mutts (1981)
Bandits (2001)
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)
Batman vs. Robin (2015)
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels (1977)
Chappie (2015)
Chuck Norris’ Karate Kommandos (1986)
Cop Out (2010)
The Disappointments Room (2016)
District 9 (2009)
Ender’s Game (2013)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Gladiator (2000)
Guess Who (2005)
Haywire (2011)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Can See Your Voice (2020)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Labyrinth (1986)
Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Major League (1989)
MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)
Mister T (1983)
Mixed Nuts (1994)
The Mysteries of Laura (2014)
New Scooby Doo Mysteries (1984)
The Number 23 (2007)
Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm (1971)
Romeo Must Die (2000)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Spawn (1997)
Straw Dogs (1971)
Superman (Ruby/Spears) (1988)
Superman: Doomsday (2007)
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)
Undercovers (2010)
War Room (2015)
V for Vendetta (2005)
You Got Served (2004)
Zero Dark 30 (2012)
Nov. 16
Drive (2011)
Nov. 18
The 5th Wave (2016)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
Nov. 1
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)
American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)
American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love (2009)
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Cell (2016)*
Children Of Men (2006)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Daybreakers (2010)
Field Of Dreams (1989)
The Fifth Element (1997)
Gods Of Egypt (2016)
The Guru (2003)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
Hunter Killer (2018)
Knocked Up (2007)
Last Holiday (2006)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Legend Of Hercules (2014)
Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Little Rascals (1994)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
Mystery Men (1999)
Nighthawks (1981)
Parenthood (1989)
Police Academy (1984)
Prince Of Darkness (1987)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
The Scorpion King (2002)
The Shape Of Thing (2003)
The Ugly Truth (2009)
Wanted (2008)
What Women Want (2000)
Winchester ’73 (1950)
Z for Zachariah (2015)
American Pickers
Ancient Aliens
Botched Season 6
The Profit Season 7
There’s Johnny Season 1
Nov. 2
Breaking Hate Season 1
Nov. 3
Real Housewives of Atlanta S12
SNL Election Special (NBC)
Nov. 4
This Is Us (NBC)
Nov. 5
Save Me Too (Peacock Original)
Nov. 6
Real Housewives of New Jersey S10
Nov. 12
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Nov. 13
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Nov. 15
The Plastic Nile (2020)
Nov. 16
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
Headliners
Nov. 18
Dateline: Jonestown: An American Tragedy (2018)
Nov. 21
The Blacklist (NBC)
Nov. 22
Yellowstone Season 3
Nov. 25
Saved By the Bell (Peacock Original)
Nov. 27
The National Dog Show 2020