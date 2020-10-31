Here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.
This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from October 24th to October 30th. Surprisingly, this week was actually pretty slow in terms of smartphone rumours.
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, which is rumoured to launch in January next year, will reportedly lack both earbuds and a charging brick in the box. While no earbuds in the box isn’t shocking given the Note series and the S20 FE didn’t offer them, the lack of a charger is more surprising.
This comes after Apple didn’t feature chargers in the box for its iPhone 12 series.
For more S21 lacking chargers, click here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery, according to the notable leakers Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles.
The leak indicates that the phone sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, a 108-megapixel primary camera, 40-megapixel selfie shooter and possibly a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It’s unclear what “2x’ means regarding the S21 Ultra’s display.
For more on the S21 Ultra, click here.