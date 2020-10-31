Halloween homes for sale in Britain including this Hogwarts flat

Three homes with a ghostly twist have been picked by property website Rightmove as its favourites for this Halloween.

They include a flat in a converted school building that doubled up as Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies, along with a converted church with a hot tub in the garden surrounded by tombstones, and an ultra-modern home called Ghost House.

All the properties are for sale, with asking prices ranging from £699,999 for the ‘Hogwarts’ flat, to £2.5million each for the converted church and ultra-modern home.

This converted school building in Hertfordshire doubled up as Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies

The flat is part of Royal Connaught Park – part of which was used as the Great Hall in the first three Harry Potter films

We take a look inside each of the properties and their spooky associations this Halloween.

1. Holy Trinity Church, Berkshire, £2.5million

Holy Trinity Church, in Grazeley Berkshire, is being sold for £2.5million via estate agents I Am The Agent

This former church has been converted into a glamorous nine-bedroom home, retaining the stained-glass windows.

It dates back to 1850, but its renovation has seen a host of modern features introduced, included electric gates, underfloor heating and colour-changing LED lighting controlled by smart technology.

There is also a entertaining area in the garden with a hot tub – which backs onto a graveyard. The property was converted in 2017 and is currently being sold for £2.5million via estate agents I Am The Agent.

Buying agent Henry Pryor said: ‘Holy Trinity Church is certainly one of the stand-out former places of worship, but it isn’t for the faint hearted on a dark October evening.

‘For die-hard Christopher Lee fans or Hammer House enthusiasts this might be the ultimate space in which to impress your friends or victims. The appeal is going to be limited but for those looking for established access to another world this must be second only to Lambeth Palace.’

He added: ‘I had assumed that the owner would hang bat-like in their bedroom, but there is a vast bed and every human luxury imaginable available through the house. Not too many crosses, limited daylight through the leaded lights but a hot tub to soften your victim before whatever sacrifice you have in mind.

‘Who will buy this? Someone with the same vision of the mind that created it, perhaps but it won’t just be the price that frightens off most potential buyers. Those going trick or treating in Reading will need to be brave to knock on this door on Saturday night and even braver to want to make it home.’

The nine-bedroom home includes underfloor heating and colour-changing LED lighting controlled by smart technology

The former church dates back to 1850 and was converted into a glamorous home in 2017

The converted Berkshire property sits in grounds stretching to 1.1 acres, in the charming village of Grazeley

The modern touches include a seating area and a hot-tub in the garden – which backs onto a graveyard

2. Royal Connaught Park, Bushey, Hertfordshire, £699,999

The two-bedroom flat is at Royal Connaught Park, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, and is for sale for £699,999

This iconic property, which film fanatics may recognise, is about as close to the world of wizards and witches as you can get.

That is because this two-bedroom flat is in a converted school building that doubled up as Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies.

The Victorian Gothic stone and turreted Grade II-listed building, set in 100 acres of parkland, was used as the Great Hall in the first three Potter films.

The flat at Royal Connaught Park – which was previously The Royal Masonic School for Boys – is being sold via estate agents Breslauer. Residents of the development benefit from -hour security, gated access, and an on-site health and fitness centre with a heated swimming pool.

While the Great Hall is not part of the flat, residents do have access to it for meetings and events.

North London estate agent Jeremy Leaf said: ”There is something eerie about living in an old building, and particularly at this of year, you may think of haunted houses and who lived there previously. But don’t let that distract you from checking it out.

‘Having a full survey will reduce the chances of hearing things that go bump in the night, not just the ghosts but defective structure or broken boilers to name but two. Your chosen property is that much more likely to be a treat. Don’t be spooked as it would be ghouling to miss out.’

The Victorian Gothic stone and turreted Grade II-listed building was used as the Great Hall in the first three Potter films

Pictured: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the Great Hall in the Harry Potter film

The flat has two modern bedrooms with this one having a spacious seating area and several windows

The living area includes a modern kitchen with a bright pink splashback sandwiched between two-tone cabinets

The flat is in a converted school – which was previously The Royal Masonic School for Boys

3. Ghost House, Warwickshire, £2.5million

Ghost House, in Warwickshire’s Moreton Paddox, is being sold for £2.5million via estate agents The Modern House

Ghost House is a quirky, ultra-modern home tucked away in the Warwickshire countryside. But it doesn’t get its name due to any supernatural reasons.

The property is cantilevered over a three-and-a-half-metre-high slope, meaning the £2.5million home is barely visible from the long private lane on the approach.

The three-bedroom house is described by The Modern House – the estate agent handling the sale – as a ‘minimalist assemblage of geometric forms and natural materials’ and even the home cinema is finished entirely in concrete.

Spooky touches? The house has three bedrooms with some colourful and interesting artwork

The house is full of light in the living area due to the class covering an entire side

The property is cantilevered over a three-and-a-half-metre-high slope, meaning it is barely visible from the approach

A magic bed? The bed appears to float in this bedroom that includes some bright artwork

The current owner loves trainers, with this entire section of the house devoted to a shoe display