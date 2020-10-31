GWS match Geelong’s monster offer to Jeremy Cameron

The GWS Giants have matched Geelong’s monster offer put forward to Jeremy Cameron.

The Cats have reportedly tabled a five-year deal to Cameron worth around $900,000 per season according to Fox Footy’s Tom Morris.

It’s understood the deal will also include a trigger clause for a sixth season should Cameron successfully play 14 matches in his fifth year.

However, Cameron who’s a restricted free agent may be forced to wait a little longer until he can depart Greeter Western Sydney after the Giants on Saturday chose to match the offer.

Jeremy Cameron (Getty)

The Giants will now seek appropriate compensation from the Cats should Cameron still choose to leave.

Geelong currently has three first-round picks (13, 15, 20) for this year’s national draft, but things could get tricky if the Giants push for the Cats to also offer up a player in return.

Both clubs have just under two weeks to sort out a deal due to a November 12 deadline..