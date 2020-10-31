Gunman on the run after shooting priest in Lyon, France

A gunman who shot a Greek Orthodox priest outside his church in the French city of Lyon remains on the run.

The priest, who was shot at around 16h CET on Saturday, is in a serious condition, police sources told AFP news agency.

It comes three days after an Islamic extremist killed three people in a church in Nice.

But there is no indication at this stage that the incident in Lyon is of the same type as that in the southern French city.

“Serious events just occurred in Lyon. I do not yet have precise elements about the circumstances about this act. The interior minister will activate the crisis centre. And I will immediately go to Paris to learn more about the situation,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a press conference.