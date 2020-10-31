Greece to shut most bars, restaurants in country for month November 3 By

© . A woman stands outside a closed restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Thessaloniki
ATHENS () – Greece will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, its Prime Minister said on Saturday.
The country has reported less cases of the novel coronavirus than most in Europe, but has seen a gradual increase in infections since early October.
The measures will come into effect Nov. 3 for one month, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an public address.
