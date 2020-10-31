Greece to shut most bars, restaurants in country for month November 3 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© . A woman stands outside a closed restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Thessaloniki

ATHENS () – Greece will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, its Prime Minister said on Saturday.

The country has reported less cases of the novel coronavirus than most in Europe, but has seen a gradual increase in infections since early October.

The measures will come into effect Nov. 3 for one month, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an public address.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR