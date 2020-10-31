Gospel Singer Rance Lee Allen DIES – Allegedly Had COVID!!

Legendary gospel singer Rance Allen has passed away. While the family has not officially revealed the cause of death, is hearing social media rumors which suspect that the singer died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

May he rest in peace.

Here’s the official word:

Bishop Rance Allen was the lead vocalist for the gospel music group The Rance Allen Group.

Rance, a vocalist, guitarist, pianist, and songwriter, formed the group with his brothers Tom (drums) and Steve (bass guitar); another brother, Esau (percussionist)

During an appearance at a gospel talent contest in Detroit, Michigan, they came to the attention of one of the judges, record promoter Dave Clark, who worked for Stax Records

DONALD TRUMP LOSES HIS HAIR

The group was the first to be signed to the Stax imprint Gospel Truth, and they recorded for the Stax organization throughout the 1970s. In 1972, the group appeared in the documentary film Wattstax.

Following this appearance, the group was named “Best Religious Group” by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers (NATRA)

The group’s incorporation of rock and soul into traditional black gospel music prefigures the crossover success of such artists as Amy Grant, Andrae Crouch, and The Winans. In 1978, the group had a Top 30 R&B hit, “I Belong to You.”

The group released one of its most famous songs, Miracle Worker, in spring 2000.