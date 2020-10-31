Home Entertainment Gospel Singer Rance Lee Allen DIES – Allegedly Had COVID!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
550

Legendary gospel singer Rance Allen has passed away. While the family has not officially revealed the cause of death, is hearing social media rumors which suspect that the singer died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

May he rest in peace.

Here’s the official word:

Bishop Rance Allen was the lead vocalist for the gospel music group The Rance Allen Group.

Rance, a vocalist, guitarist, pianist, and songwriter, formed the group with his brothers Tom (drums) and Steve (bass guitar); another brother, Esau (percussionist)

