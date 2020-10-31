Get an exclusive 20% off all iPhone 12 cases from Incipio

Ahead of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini preorders, Incipio is offering readers an exclusive promo on its latest case collections for all of Apple’s new iPhone models. Head below for a closer look at the new Incipio Duo line and get 20% off your purchase with promo code ‘9TO5’.

Incipio Duo cases for iPhone 12 / Pro /Max /mini

Apple users can count on reliable protection from Incipio’s new Duo case for iPhone 12. The Duo focuses on dual-layered technology to bring slimness and easy handling to a compact two-piece design. Incipio’s cases for iPhone 12 offer new sleek lines and smooth contours designed to further reduce bulkiness and feel great in the hand, especially with the larger models.

1.7MM Extended Edge

In addition to core strength, Incipio’s Duo cases raise the bar and the bezel with a new 1.7mm extended edge. This offers users almost 50% more distance between their screen and case edge than we typically see on cases. It also offers peace of mind for those that don’t typically like to rest their device camera-side facing down. And while the screens on the new devices are actually quite tough, the extended bevel on the Duo can significantly increase your chances of surviving an unexpected drop on an uneven surface.

Antimicrobial Protection

With recent health concerns, you may want to consider the best way to protect yourself from your device. Many of us are coming in contact with a ton of public surfaces and immediately transferring these germs onto our devices. Incipio’s Duo case utilizes an antimicrobial compound that eliminates bacteria more efficiently than your pant leg or a wet cloth. The Duo case can eliminate up to 99.9% of these germs, without the worry of these antimicrobial properties washing off or eventually wearing out. All of this is backed by Incipio’s trusted life-time warranty.

12 FT Drop Protection

Incipio went even further with the Duo to bring users coverage on drops from up to 12ft. The Duo case for iPhone 12 incorporates the brand’s new Impact Struts technology to accomplish this feat. The tech is derived from proven and tested methods of protection in both the automotive and high-impact sports industries. The Duo case disperses shocks and forces away from your device, with the Impact Struts compressing in unison, upon contact. The case’s shock-absorbing sidewalls were designed to provide much needed coverage in some of your device’s most vulnerable areas.

The Duo case for iPhone 12 models comes in a variety of colors for all of the latest iPhones, and is available at verizon.com and in-store at your local Verizon. Readers shopping online can use our exclusive promo code ‘9to5’ for 20% savings.

