Future’s Eldest Son Jakobi Claims His Rapper Father Is ‘Deadbeat Dad’!!

Rapper Future has 10 children, from ten babys mothers, and has the reputation of being an absentee father. Now, is hearing that his eldest son appears to be putting the rapper ON BLAST.

Years ago, a woman named Jessica Smith to Future court for child support and reportedly stated that the rapper neglected their son Jakobi. Now Jakobi is speaking out – in a repost which co-signed those allegations.

Recently, Dwight Howard was put on blast by two mothers of his children who claim that he hasn’t reached out to his sons. Howard’s 12-year-old son Braylon, who he shares with Royce Reed, even took to his Instagram Story to pen a note saying that the Los Angeles Lakers champion “ain’t a real dad.”

Jakobi reposted Braylon’s message to his Instagram Story.

Jakobi didn’t add anything to the post, so spectators have only assumed that it’s a co-sign to his personal life.

If the teen looks familiar, that’s because Jakobi recently had a run-in with the law earlier this year. He was arrested and sat in jail for weeks – while Future didn’t bail the teen out. The charges were eventually dropped