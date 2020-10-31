Home Entertainment Future’s Eldest Son Jakobi Claims His Rapper Father Is ‘Deadbeat Dad’!!

Rapper Future has 10 children, from ten babys mothers, and has the reputation of being an absentee father. Now, is hearing that his eldest son appears to be putting the rapper ON BLAST.

Years ago, a woman named Jessica Smith to Future court for child support and reportedly stated that the rapper neglected their son Jakobi. Now Jakobi is speaking out – in a repost which co-signed those allegations.

