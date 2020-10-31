Future elections could be held on the Cardano blockchain, says Hoskinson By Cointelegraph

Future elections could be held on the Cardano blockchain, says Hoskinson
In an interview with Cointelegraph, Charles Hoskinson suggested that a Cardano-based solution might make blockchain voting possible for future national elections. He stated: “Not only do I believe — we’ve been building the infrastructure for that.”
Hoskinson acknowledged that the road to Cardano-based elections would be gradual and require a number of experiments. He suggested that it could start with third parties using the network for their primaries, before escalating to municipal and state elections. From there, he supposed the network could be utilized in national elections for countries that struggle with legacy systems:
